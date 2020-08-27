‘She’s going crazy’: Murder trial hears chilling police call

A jury has heard the screams of a woman who claimed to be the victim of a home invasion – but is now accused of staging the crime after committing murder.

A hysterical Caroline Dela Rose Nilsson was described as "going crazy" by a frightened neighbour who called police after discovering her bound and gagged in the front yard.

"Oh my God she's screaming … she's absolutely screaming crazy … oh God, I don't know what's wrong with her," Jennifer Bennier told a police operator during the 131 444 call.

Nilsson, 29, is standing trial having pleaded not guilty to murdering her mother-in-law Myrna Nilsson at Valley View on September 30, 2016.

Prosecutors allege Nilsson bludgeoned to death Myrna Nilsson, 57, in the laundry of their Bunbury Terrace home and then told police they were the victims of a violent home invasion.

They allege data collected from an Apple Watch worn by Mrs Nilsson showed a "flurry of activity" recorded about 6.30pm and that "after that flurry, all movement stops".

Murder victim Myrna Nilsson. Picture: Supplied

Prosecutors further allege Nilsson told police that two or three men with "loud and angry voices" assaulted her, tied her up with speaker wire and tape, and then ransacked the house.

The court heard traces of the drug tramadol were found in hair samples taken from two of Nilsson's three children, then aged five and three, two months after Mrs Nilsson's death.

Lawyers for Nilsson argue she neither sedated her children nor killed their grandmother. They deny she bound and gagged herself and put on a performance.

In the police call played to the jury, the operator can be heard telling Mrs Bennier, who says she is frightened to go outside, to "yell out the door" to establish if Nilsson was injured.

"She's tied up with duct tape or something … her face is totally covered in duct tape," Mrs Bennier tells the operator, who warns her "not to contaminate the tape too much".

Brown packing tape was found inside the Valley View house where Myrna Nilsson was killed. Picture: Supplied

Mrs Bennier can be heard trying to verbally comfort Nilsson, who screams hysterically throughout the majority of the 11-minute call.

She tells the operator she does not know the welfare of Nilsson's three children.

"She's just a quiet little girl," Mrs Bennier tells the operator.

Mrs Bennier's husband, Douglas Bennier, told the court he and his wife had been to the Buckingham Arms during the evening Mrs Nilsson died.

Mr Bennier said the couple arrived home between 6.30pm and 7pm and that he did not notice any vehicles in the Nilsson's driveway.

He said he and his wife watched television in their front loungeroom before deciding to go to bed about 10pm, when Mrs Bennier heard noises coming from outside.

Jennifer and Douglas Bennier – next-door neighbours of the Nilsson family – outside the Supreme Court. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Brenton Edwards

Mr Bennier said he opened the front door and saw someone laying near a Stobie pole and moaning. He told his wife to call police and went outside again to find the person had moved.

"I realised it was a female and I glanced up and down her body to see if there was any blood or wounds," Mr Bennier said.

"She was tied up at the front and the legs and there was duct tape around her head."

Mr Bennier said he did not recognise the woman until another neighbour told him it was Caroline Nilsson and urged him to cut off the duct tape from her head.

Under cross-examination, Mr Bennier said he was not sure precisely what time he returned home and that when he found Nilsson she seemed to be completely hysterical and screaming.

The trial, before Justice Chris Bleby and a jury of nine women and five men, continues.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

