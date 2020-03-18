She’s a natural: 11-year-old’s impressive sporting skills

TOP TALENT: Talent and hard work has seen Lismore Storm athlete Shikinah Roberts, 11, selected to play for NSW in basketball and netball in the U12 Girls teams.

TOP TALENT: Talent and hard work has seen Lismore Storm athlete Shikinah Roberts, 11, selected to play for NSW in basketball and netball in the U12 Girls teams.

TWO years ago Shikinah Roberts picked up a basketball and walked out onto a court, and it was as though she had found her second home.

The talented 11-year-old has been deemed “a natural” and has since been selected for the NSW Country U13 Girls Basketball and Country Netball teams.

Shikinah has also worked hard to improve her skills.

A proud Bundjalung athlete, she said she was inpsired by family members who were boxing champions, including one who represented Australia at the 1964 Olympics.

And she’s thrilled to be playing for Lismore Storm as well as for NSW after she made the state team in her first year of playing.

And it’s not just on the wooden courts that Shikinah is making her name.

Her ability in track and field events, primarily throwing a discus and in the pool with the Lismore Workers Swim Team, is seeing her make waves as an all-rounder.

“I like running down the court and dribbling the ball,” Shikinah said.

“Being energetic feels good, I play ball carrier and I like playing fast.”

The Year 6 student said playing netball she us usually in the positions of goal defence and goal attack which suits her 165cm hight.

“I play with Lismore Storm U14 and Junior League rep team,” she said.

“On Monday nights I am in the Pistons team which is the U15 mixed boys and girls.”

Her mother Helen Gorman said she had seen her daughter blossom since she took up sport, after a teacher at Lismore Public School encouraged her to give it a go.

“Her confidence has really risen, she used to be really, really shy,” she said.

“Shikinah has made it to Zone for her swimming.”

Ms Gorman said her daughter had also competed three times at a state level in athletics for shot put and has set new records at her school for this sport and for discus.

Her sports teacher at the school, Troy Davies, helped her start off,” Ms Gorman said.

“She gets a lot of inspiration from her pops Brian Roberts, who held three Australian boxing titles and Francis Roberts, who represented Australia in boxing at the 1964 Olympics.”