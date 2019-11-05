Sherriff shoots to the top with title

THE male international Bowler of the Year is Aron Sherriff, and it is the fifth time he has taken the award in the nine years of the title's existence.

Sherriff, 34, who moved to Helensvale last year and continued his form as the Australian team's mainstay, received the award at bowls' night of nights on the Gold Coast.

Previously he had won it in 2012-13-14-16. In the 2019 Asia Pacific championships, Sherriff guided the Australian team to both gold medals - he skipped the men's triples to victory over New Zealand and repeated the dose the following week in the men's fours.

For his fifth international Bowler of the Year title he edged out fellow Jackaroo Barrie Lester (Victoria).

The international Female Bowler of the Year award went to Tasmanian Rebecca van Asch from Lynsey Clarke (Helensvale). Van Asch was the spearhead of the Australian team that won the gold medal for women's pairs at the Asia Pacific championships.

Natasha Scott (Raymond Terrace) took out the award for Female Bowler of the Year.

Kira Bourke (Qld) and Jarryd Davies (Vic) were named Under-18 Female and Male Bowler of the Year.

The Gold Coast presentation, at which a wide variety of bowls' awards were made, gave the Club of the Year recognition to Suburban, of Townsville, for the way it bounced back from the February flooding of its green and clubhouse and for the club's other achievements.

MY VIEW . . . ON A GREAT CAREER

ARON Sherriff, whose record as five times Australia's international Bowler of the Year is some indication of his skill at world level, showed his determination to compete by what happened in a bonding session six weeks before the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Sherriff was with the rest of the Australian team white-water rafting when he dislocated his shoulder. Such an injury so soon before the Games should have ruled him out but he insisted on competing and won the singles bronze medal.

During his spectacular career when asked why he took up bowls, he said, "My dad Tony was a social bowler. After school at age 10 I'd ride my bike down and watch him play. A coach at the club asked if I was interested in trying bowls so I gave it a go. I tried to juggle lawn bowls, cricket and soccer but when I started making rep teams for bowls, I decided to give up the other two. I guess it's paid off.”

Certainly has paid off - he's become one of Australia's all-time greats.

Coastal move

BARRIE Lester, 37, edged out by Aron Sherriff for the international Bowler of the Year award, has left his home state of Victoria to become bowls co-ordinator at Burleigh Heads. The move puts him among Sherriff and other Australian teammates on the Gold Coast.

Lester brings plenty of experience with him. He won two silver medals at last year's Commonwealth Games to add to his other successes in the 164 times he has represented his country.

And the reason he's become a Queenslander? "I am starting to look beyond my bowling career - not that I will ever stop playing bowls.”

Bowls bonanza

THE Gold Coast has secured the new-look, amalgamated national titles for at least the next two years. Tourism and Events Queensland, City of Gold Coast and Bowls Australia have agreed to hold the two-week nationals at Broadbeach with the potential of an extension for a further year.

Called The Nationals, the fortnight of bowls will include Australian championships such as the Sides, the Senior Sides, Under-18s, and champion of champions.

Bowls functions that include national conferences and awards evenings will coincide with The Nationals to be held in the first two weeks of October each year.

The revamped national championships add to the Gold Coast's already busy bowls schedule which in 2020 includes Bowls Australia's major event, the annual Australian Open and the pinnacle international competition, the World Bowls championships.

Says Queensland Minister for Tourism Industry Development Kate Jones: "Hosting this new event is a big win for the Gold Coast and is expected to generate close to 12,000 visitor nights and more than $2 million to the local economy.”

Green Queen

THEY call her Queen of the Green. Aged 44, Karen Murphy has been representing Australia in bowls since she was a 23-year-old at the 1997 Asia Pacific championships. And that amounts to 646 times she's been capped as an international. She has been playing the game since she took it up aged 11 at Shoalhaven Heads.

She surprised everyone at the Hall of Fame night on the Gold Coast by announcing her retirement from international competition, effective from the end of the year. She will, however, fulfil her commitment for one more appearance for Australia at the Multi-Nations on November 18-24 and the World Bowls Challenge on November 29-30.

Regarded as probably the best woman bowler we have produced she is a Commonwealth Games gold medallist and four times world championship gold medallist (this includes back-to-back singles titles twice - in 2012 and 2016.