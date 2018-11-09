Sherriff rules ahead of Summerland Series

BALLINA BOUND: Aron Sherriff reacts during the men's fours final against Scotland in the Commonwealth Games at the Broadbeach Bowls Club on the Gold Coast in April. Sherriff will play in the Summerland Series at the Ballina Bowling Club this summer for the first time.

BALLINA BOUND: Aron Sherriff reacts during the men's fours final against Scotland in the Commonwealth Games at the Broadbeach Bowls Club on the Gold Coast in April. Sherriff will play in the Summerland Series at the Ballina Bowling Club this summer for the first time. DARREN ENGLAND

COMMONWEALTH Games silver medallist Aron Sherriff will play in the Summerland Series lawn bowls tournament for the first time at the Cherry Street Ballina Bowling Club in January.

Sherriff, 33, is a four-time international bowler, having represented Australia since 2007.

He has played at most major tournaments in the country and is one of the only members of the current Australian side not to have played in the $25,000 Ballina event.

"He's always been in Sydney but now that he bowls at Helensvale (on the Gold Coast) we've been able to get him,” event organiser Kris Lehfeldt said.

"There will be a bit of extra interest with him coming this year and he's been winning everything lately.”

Canadian international Ryan Bester is playing while former world No1 Kelvin Kerkow, who usually plays only in the pairs, is hanging around for the singles this time.

The dates have been set with the pairs to be played from December 27-29 and the singles from January 2-6.

Lehfeldt expects the cream of the crop from around Australia and one of the strongest fields in competition history.

It will be capped again at 128 in the singles and 64 teams in the pairs with Australian rankings points up for grabs.

"Queensland has done its draw for next year and its premier league competition doesn't start until the following weekend, after we finish on the Sunday,” Lehfeldt said.

"It means we'll get all those guys wanting to play and everyone from Sydney because I don't think there is any clash there either.”

Northern Rivers bowlers who have already entered the pairs include Luke Jones and John Lang along with Casino regulars Gary Burt and David Ball.

Sydney bowler David Ferguson is coming back after winning the pairs with Ben Twist last year before going on to beat South Tweed's Gary Pearson in the singles final.

"David will be back to try to do it all again,” Lehfeldt said.

"He actually said he really wants to win the pairs again so he can do it in the same calendar year as when he won the singles.

"Everyone should get their entries in as soon as possible because I've had to turn people away in the past.

"One of the better bowlers forgot last year even though the entry form was in front of him in his kitchen.

"Don't leave it sitting on the fridge like he did.”