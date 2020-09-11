SHELTON UNTAMED: ‘Little beauty’ bags Grafton trainer $100k

The last two races at Ballina were rained out on Thursday, but that didn’t stop a hot Grafton contingent from stealing the show.

JULE’S Spirit earned automatic entry into the $50,000 Untamed Sprint at Lismore on Lismore Cup Day with his stylish win at Ballina on Thursday.

The Grafton gelding, a five-year-old son of Spirit Of Boom, won for the sixth time in 21 starts when successful in Thursday’s $22,000 TAB Untamed Sprint Prelude (1000m).

While it was his sixth career win, it was his first win at Ballina and his third win on a heavy track.

Luke Rolls had parked Jule’s Spirit in behind leader In A Step and when the little Coffs mare rolled off around the corner, Rolls let Jule’s Spirit have his head.

While the win guaranteed Jule’s Spirit a spot in the $50,000 Untamed Sprint at Lismore on September 24, it also pitchforked the gelding through the $100,000 prizemoney barrier.

He has now won $106,670 for his Gold Cost owner Peter Bennett.

“He’s a little beauty,” Shelton said of Jule’s Spirit.

“He’s had three runs on a Heavy 10 now for three wins, but he also goes well on the dry too.”

It was a real tradesman-like effort for Jule’s Spirit, something he has shown throughout his blossoming career.

And John Shelton is hoping the way he railed at Ballina today might stand him in good stead for his next start.

“I might take him to Bowraville on Cup Day,” he said of the $17,000 Geoff King Eastland Lightning Bend Handicap (1000m).

“The flying might suit him around that tight track.”

Earlier, Brett Bellamy and Jon Grisedale to win the Matt Dunn Maiden Plate (1000m) with first starter Final Kawana.

Unfortunately, the final two races on the Ballina meeting were postponed due to safety concerns with the track after continual rain during the day.

That included the XXXX Gold Lismore Cup Prelude (1900m).

Winner of that Prelude was guaranteed automatic entry to the September 24 Lismore Cup.

Jockey Ben Looker rides a winning double at Ballina in 2019 and now leads the NRRA unofficial jockey premierships. Photo Albert Perez.

Earlier, And Finally caused a boilover when the son of Husson led all the way to win the first race.

The six-year-old gelding, who had won just one of his previous 17 starts, was rated perfectly by Ben Looker to win the $22,000 Matt McGuren Class 2 Handicap (1400m).

Looker was able to find some cheap sectionals around the back of the track to hold onto his lead into the straight and fight off Warburton’s straight-long challenge.

It was an ironic win for Looker. He had gone into the Matt McGuren Class 2 Handicap equal on the new season’s NRRA jockey’s premiership with Matt McGuren on eight wins apiece.

His win took him one clear of last season’s premiership winner with the rest of the Ballina meeting remaining.

2020-21 NORTHERN RIVERS RACING ASSOCIATION PREMIERSHIPS

Unofficial and compiled by Geoff Newling after the Thursday, September 10 meeting at Ballina.

TRAINERS

7: Matt Dunn.

6: Brett Bellamy.

3: Brett Dodson, Edward O’Rourke, John Shelton.

2: Stephen Bennett, Leo Clapham, Warren Gavenlock, Jim Jarvis.

JOCKEYS

9: Ben Looker.

8: Matt McGuren.

7: Luke Rolls, Ray Spokes.

6: Belinda Hodder.

APPRENTICES

4: Kyle Wilson-Taylor.

1: Emily Atkinson, Dylan Gibbons, Leah Kilner, Qin Yong.