Shelter serves up amazing dish to foodies' delight

TWO IN A ROW: The team at Shelter has won the Love Lennox Festival Flavours of Lennox people's choice award for the second year running. Pictured are head chef Dennis Baker (left) and restaurant co-owner Andrew Love with the trophy. Graham Broadhead

FOR those who enjoy great flavours, a Lennox Head restaurant can provide the perfect Shelter.

Shelter, on Pacific Parade in the coastal village, has for the second year in a row won the Love Lennox Festival Flavours of Lennox people's choice award.

The eatery scored nearly half the popular vote of festival-goers for its tasting dish of three scallops, XO butter with puffed wild rice and preserved lemon.

The dish is the brainchild of head chef, Dennis Baker, who prepared 400 servings at the festival held on June 1, and scored about 300 votes.

Andrew Love co-owns the restaurant with Troy Noonan, and says taking part in the festival was more important than winning.

The pair took over the restaurant in 2017, just after the Love Lennox Festival that year.

Mr Love said the festival offered a great public relations opportunity for the business, which is located out of the CBD area.

"It's great to be able to talk to people who maybe haven't heard of us before,” he said.

While scallops were the flavour of Lennox, the move into seafood was not something Mr Love and Mr Noonan had planned when they opened the restaurant.

Mr Love described the menu as "modern Australian”, but seafood is a major focus.

"That happened organically,” he said.

"We're not a seafood restaurant, but with the proximity to the ocean, people ask for it.”

The Love Lennox Festival is organised by the Lennox Head Chamber of Commerce and aims to generate crowds in Lennox during what has traditionally been the quiet time of the year.

Mr Love said it was difficult to say how much difference the event makes to his business in terms of clientele, but it "provides great exposure.”

The restaurant employs a total of 20 people.