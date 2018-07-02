Heartfelt tribute to girl killed by Lizard Man

THE dreams of a young girl never achieved.

A family torn apart in an instant, never to be the same again.

A girl whose light lit up a room snuffed out, those who knew and loved her, left to navigate the rest of their lives missing her illumination.

The family of Shelsea Schilling are calling for an inquest into her death, while remembering her as a beautiful woman with a magnificent smile.

For Shelsea Schilling's family it can all be a bit too much talking about the little girl who dreamt of running her own beauty salon, a beautiful girl who had an amazing sense of humour and a smile that would melt the hearts of those who were lucky enough to see it.

To her family and friends she is more than just a young woman brutally murdered by an animal aptly nicknamed the "Lizard Man".

The family of Shelsea Schilling are calling for an inquest into her death, while remembering her as a beautiful woman with a magnificent smile.

Her mum Bonnie Mobbs said her beauty was unquestionable, but she was more than just a pretty face.

Shelsea had dreams, ambitions and a hard working attitude that would have seen her excel at whatever she put her mind to.

"Shelsea has always been beautiful, intelligent and a quick learner who excelled in most subjects at school," Ms Mobbs said.

The family of Shelsea Schilling are calling for an inquest into her death, while remembering her as a beautiful woman with a magnificent smile.

"She was a dedicated worker, she started working at an IGA at 13, while she was still at school.

"When she finished high school Shelsea completed a diploma in beauty therapy in the hope of one day opening up her own beauty salon that was one of her dreams.

She was extremely gifted at making her own makeup and creams.

Bronson Ellery aka “Lizard Man” killed Shelsea Schilling.

"Shelsea was always motivated to succeed at whatever goals she had set for herself."

For her family they will always miss the bright and bubbly girl who was comfortable in any setting.

"Shelsea would always light up a room.

The family of Shelsea Schilling are calling for an inquest into her death, while remembering her as a beautiful woman with a magnificent smile.

"She loved her family and friends, whether it was having fun in the outdoors or just watching a movie with the family, she would just love to make people laugh and smile, always having a joke with a good sense of humour.

"She was loving, kind and caring enough to think of others before herself. She had always been happy and cheerful with goals and ambitions for her future."

The family will never forget the girl whose laughter no longer echoes throughout their home, whose smile no longer lights up the room, but her memory lives on in the hearts of those who knew her.

The family of Shelsea Schilling are calling for an inquest into her death, while remembering her as a beautiful woman with a magnificent smile.

"Shelsea was well loved and adored by family and friends, we have always been proud of our Shels and miss her laughter hugs and kisses.

"We miss her so dearly. She will be forever in our hearts and our lives will never be the same without our Shelsea."