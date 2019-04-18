Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This yellow-faced turtle was found fighting with a dog in a Marlow Lagoon backyard. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
This yellow-faced turtle was found fighting with a dog in a Marlow Lagoon backyard. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Pets & Animals

Shell shock: Turtle takes on pooch in backyard blitz

by RAPHAELLA SAROUKOS
18th Apr 2019 8:38 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THERE are many ferocious creatures in the animal kingdom but none as deadly as the yellow-faced turtle.

On Monday a turtle was brought into Ark Animal Hospital after a Marlow Lagoon resident found the creature fighting their dog.

Ark Animal Hospital veterinary nurse Geraldine Reid cared for the turtle and said the creature was probably searching for a new home.

"I think it's made its way from the lagoon trying to find another body of water and ended up in suburbia," she said.

"We've had a pretty bad Wet season so a lot of the bodies of water are getting low on food and water levels so they move on to find a new place."

Ms Reid said the species wasn't aggressive but was well equipped to hold its own in a scrap.

"It was probably being defensive because the dog approached it," she said.

"Normally turtles come in with punctures through their shells but he did a good job standing up for himself."

The fearless turtle will be released back into the wild this week.

animal hospital animals dog turtle

Top Stories

    Casino babysitter to be sentenced over fatal crash

    premium_icon Casino babysitter to be sentenced over fatal crash

    Crime COURTENEY Pearl Matthews will face court today over a crash on the Bruxner Highway that killed a four-year-old girl.

    • 18th Apr 2019 9:45 AM
    Car involved in fatal hit-and-run found

    Car involved in fatal hit-and-run found

    Crime Police have been urging the driver of the vehicle to come forward

    • 18th Apr 2019 9:07 AM
    Double demerits: Expect heavy penalties this Easter

    premium_icon Double demerits: Expect heavy penalties this Easter

    News Police will be out in force this long weekend

    See Jaguar's first electric car at Casino

    premium_icon See Jaguar's first electric car at Casino

    News Primex patrons can get up close to this impressive vehicle