Sheep industry has changed a great deal in stalwart's time

Forbes Murdoch from Evans Head will receive an OAM. Susanna Freymark

WHEN Forbes Murdoch received a text message informing him he was going to receive an Order Of Australia Medal, his first thought was there were so many more deserving people than him.

The 77-year-old Evans Head man was inclined to say no, but his wife Gillie convinced him by saying how proud his four grandchildren would be.

Mr Murdoch's life has centred around sheep.

Born in Sydney, he grew up in Central Queensland where his father ran a Merino stud farm.

"After attending Southport School I went to Haddon Rig Merino Stud and was a jackaroo for three years,” Mr Murdoch said.

In 1963 he was sent to Western Australia by Haddon Rig as a manager to establish a new marino stud, where he stayed for 12 years.

He returned to Haddon Rig in NSW and became a managing director studmaster and took care of breeding top Merino rams.

In 2001 he joined AFA and in 2004 took over the classing and stud master of Wanganella and pollboonoke.

"You never stopped learning,” Mr Murdoch said.

Working with people like Malcolm McLeod, Dick Jago who were sheep classers and managers Sir Alex Ramsay, Geoff Capel and his father, Ray Murdoch inspired him.

"I learnt from everyone,” he said.

With wife Gillie, they moved to Evans Head and for 18 years have lived in their house, up high on the hill overlooking the river.

His son Stuart is currently classing sheep at Haddon Rig, following in his father's footsteps while his daughter Clitie has her own small business within wine industry.

The sheep industry has changed, Mr Murdoch said.

While it is the strongest it has ever been, sheep are now a more dual purpose animal, he said.

"Our company are now looking to breed 60 per cent for wool and 40 per cent for meat,” Mr Murdoch said.

Merino wool is a beautiful fibre, he said. "It's very soft, fire resistant and a very good insulating properties and lasts a long time. It insulates in the hot and cold and is easy to care for.”

Mr Murdoch still works part time for the sheep industry and plans to continue as long as he can.

New technology such as laparoscopic artificial insemination and embryo transplanting has increased production and quality.

In between playing golf, nurturing his hydrangeas and tending the vegetable garden, an he will head to Sydney in April to accept his medal.

While he remains sheepish about his OAM, the honour highlights the achievements of the Australian sheep industry, and for that he is pleased.