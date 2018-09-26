Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sheep hurt after incident at Casino school

Liana Turner
by
26th Sep 2018 11:00 AM

POLICE were called to a Northern Rivers high school after an incident in which livestock were injured.

A Department of Education spokesman said Casino High School staff arrived on Tuesday morning to find sheep in the agriculture plot had been "chased within the plot".

He said one of the sheep sustained cuts and bruises to a leg, apparently from running into a fence.

"There were no other injuries," he said.

"A vet attended and police were contacted."

Richmond Police District acting inspector Andrew Synott confirmed they were called to the school over a suspected trespass incident.

"When staff came into the school in the morning they found one of the sheep had an injury," he said.

"The assumption is someone has gone into the school and hurt it."

He said the sheep was not seriously injured.

casino high school richmond police district
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    BREAKING: 'Stay inside': Police lock down street

    BREAKING: 'Stay inside': Police lock down street

    News POLICE have cordoned off a street and residents have been asked to stay inside their homes.

    • 26th Sep 2018 11:28 AM
    PHOTOS: Take a peek at the North Coast National in the 1960s

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Take a peek at the North Coast National in the 1960s

    News Fashions may have changed, but some things never will

    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    UPDATE: Man charged after hit-and-run near Lismore

    News Driver, 35, arrested after he allegedly hit a woman near Lismore

    Elderly man charged over historic child sex abuse

    premium_icon Elderly man charged over historic child sex abuse

    Crime The crimes allegedly occurred in the 1980s near Lismore.

    Local Partners