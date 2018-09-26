Sheep hurt after incident at Casino school

POLICE were called to a Northern Rivers high school after an incident in which livestock were injured.

A Department of Education spokesman said Casino High School staff arrived on Tuesday morning to find sheep in the agriculture plot had been "chased within the plot".

He said one of the sheep sustained cuts and bruises to a leg, apparently from running into a fence.

"There were no other injuries," he said.

"A vet attended and police were contacted."

Richmond Police District acting inspector Andrew Synott confirmed they were called to the school over a suspected trespass incident.

"When staff came into the school in the morning they found one of the sheep had an injury," he said.

"The assumption is someone has gone into the school and hurt it."

He said the sheep was not seriously injured.