Charlie Sheen responds to Corey Feldman’s rape allegation

Corey Feldman's documentary premiere has left fans baffled.

After multiple site crashes and "hacking" claims meant paying viewers couldn't actually watch the live stream of My Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys online, the revelation that Feldman's alleged big-name abuser was Charlie Sheen had Twitter users quick to point out the claims were actually made against Sheen two years ago.

Feldman - who has long spoken of a "Hollywood paedophile ring" - alleged Sheen raped late co-star and close friend Corey Haim on the 1985 set of the film Lucas.

In a statement released through a publicist to news.com.au, Sheen firmly denied the allegation.

"These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period. I would urge everyone to consider the source and read what his mother Judy Haim has to say," his statement read.

Corey Haim's mother, Judy, has previously denied on multiple occasions that Sheen was her son's abuser.

Sheen also denied the allegations when they first emerged in 2017.

Corey Feldman responds to public backlash.

Out of the five remaining Hollywood figures Feldman made allegations against in the documentary, three were men he had previously accused of sexual abuse.

The alleged abusers included Jon Grissom, his former assistant who had small roles in License to Drive and Dream a Little Dream, the owner of Soda Pop Club - an 80s nightclub for underage child actors - Alphy Hoffman, and former talent manager Marty Weiss.

Grissom and Weiss have both denied the allegations in the past, while Hoffman has not publicly addressed the claims against him.

Alphy Hoffman's late casting director father Bobby Hoffman was one of the new names of alleged abusers listed in the film, along with Dominick Brascia, a former actor who died in 2018, who Feldman claims sexually abused Haim.

Charlie Sheen and Corey Haim starred together in the 1986 movie Lucas. Picture: Supplied.

As the names began to circulate on Twitter - having not aired in the streamed documentary as promised - followers commented that the news was mostly public knowledge.

The confused fan reaction comes after Feldman promised the explosive film would "be like Harvey Weinstein all over again".

He said he would be making claims against six Hollywood figures - including one name that "everyone on the planet knows", which turned out to be Sheen.

On top of this, disappointed fans who had paid to view the documentary were left constantly refreshing the page, with Feldman later claiming "hackers" had interrupted the stream.

"Please be patient. The hackers are trying to prevent the stream from airing. The program will begin momentarily. We appreciate your patience and support!," a message on his website read an hour after the premiere time listed.

Corey Feldman said his site was “hacked”. Picture: Supplied.

A journalist who was at the live screening, Amy Kaufman from the LA Times, confirmed the alleged abuser was 54-year-old actor Charlie Sheen, clarifying that Feldman did not claim Sheen abused him, only Haim.

"In #MYTRUTHDOC, @Corey_Feldman alleges that Corey Haim told him he was raped by Charlie Sheen on the 1985 set of "Lucas." Sheen has denied this claim previously and does not issue a new denial in the film," Kaufman wrote.

"In the film, Feldman says Haim told him he was bent over by Sheen in broad daylight between two trailers and sodomised. Crisco oil was allegedly used as lubricant. Story to come from the screening - the only place the movie was screened since the live stream website did not load," she continued.

Feldman apparently asked the audience to vote on whether the screening should go ahead, given those who had paid to watch at home couldn’t see it. Picture: Instagram.

One of the men on Feldman's list, Dominick Brascia was actually the first actor to discuss allegations against Charlie Sheen in 2017.

Brascia said Haim told him before he died that Sheen had sodomised him when he was 13 on the set of 1986 Steven Spielberg film Lucas.

Sheen was 19 at the time.

"Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas," Brascia told the National Enquirer.

"He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

The next day, Sheen's representatives released a statement to the Hollywood Reportersaying: "Charlie Sheen categorically denies these allegations."

In a further twist, Haim's mother Judy sided with Sheen during an appearance on The Dr. Oz Show, which aired two days after publication of the National Enquirer article.

Charlie Sheen in 1986. Picture: Supplied.

In his autobiography C oreyography: A Memoir, Feldman also detailed Haim's alleged abuse on the set of Lucas, but did not name Sheen.

"At some point during the filming (of Lucas, Haim) explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ''what all guys do,'' Feldman wrote.

"So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew," continued Feldman, "and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomised."