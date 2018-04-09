Menu
A shed in Nimbin was destroyed by fire overnight.
Shed destroyed in overnight blaze

Liana Turner
by
9th Apr 2018 3:22 PM

FIREFIGHTERS believe a heat pad used in animal bedding is what sparked a shed fire overnight.

Rural Fire Service crews were called to Kirklands Rd, Nimbin, shortly before 1am this morning.

Northern Rivers RFS Inspector Helen Carlos said volunteer crews from Nimbin and Blue Knob arrived to find the shed well alight.

A Fire and Rescue crew from Lismore also attended the fire.

Insp Carlos said the blaze didn't threaten any other nearby property and no one was injured, although the shed was gutted.

She said the last crew returned from the scene about 4.15am.

"The crews worked really well together,” Insp Carlos said.

