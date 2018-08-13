Shed destroyed as fire spreads to grassland

Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire which spread from a blaze within a shed.

Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire which spread from a blaze within a shed. Trevor Veale

A SHED has been destroyed by fire on a Northern Rivers property.

RFS Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were currently at the scene on Horseshoe Creek Rd at Upper Horseshoe Creek.

He said a shed had been destroyed by a fire, which has spread to surrounding grass.

He said Fire and Rescue crews were meanwhile attending a separate grass fire on Summerland Way in Kyogle.

It's understood this fire is near Kyogle Golf Club.

Fire and Rescue NSW has been approached for comment.