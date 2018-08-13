Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire which spread from a blaze within a shed.
Fire crews are on the scene of a grass fire which spread from a blaze within a shed. Trevor Veale
News

Shed destroyed as fire spreads to grassland

Liana Turner
by
13th Aug 2018 12:56 PM

A SHED has been destroyed by fire on a Northern Rivers property.

RFS Northern Rivers Inspector Daniel Ainsworth said RFS and Fire and Rescue NSW crews were currently at the scene on Horseshoe Creek Rd at Upper Horseshoe Creek.

He said a shed had been destroyed by a fire, which has spread to surrounding grass.

He said Fire and Rescue crews were meanwhile attending a separate grass fire on Summerland Way in Kyogle.

It's understood this fire is near Kyogle Golf Club.

Fire and Rescue NSW has been approached for comment.

kyogle northern rivers fire rural fire service northern rivers upper horseshoe creek
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'Major hazard': Needles dumped in street bins

    premium_icon 'Major hazard': Needles dumped in street bins

    Council News SYRINGES and needles need to be disposed of correctly so that workers are kept safe when emptying bins across the region.

    • 13th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Surf life saving clubs share helicopter service funds

    premium_icon Surf life saving clubs share helicopter service funds

    Lifesaving 18 clubs benefit from distribution of funds

    • 13th Aug 2018 12:46 PM
    Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

    Campaign launched to help pay for man's funeral

    News Fundraiser to support Damien Roadley's family

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    Bushfire survival plans activated as crews battle blazes

    News Hard going for crews with "strong winds and erratic fire behaviour"

    Local Partners