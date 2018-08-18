Menu
QFES, Fire, Fire Truck Photo Bev Lacey / The Chronicle Bev Lacey
Shed attached to house burns down in blaze

Sarah Steger
18th Aug 2018 10:25 AM
A FIRE at Alloway this morning has burned a shed to the ground.

About 7.05am today Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews responded to reports of a burning shed, attached to a house.

The building, located on Clayton Rd, was believed to be abandoned.

Firefighters remained on scene to battle the blaze and protect the nearby house until just after 9am.

Queensland Ambulance Service also attended the scene, however, no patients required treatment.

The structure, engulfed in flames, was unable to be saved and collapsed.

A QFES spokeswoman said a fire investigator was requested to attend the scene.

The fire was not reported as suspicious at the time of the 000 call, however, a Bundaberg Criminal Investigation Branch spokesman said police were investigating.

He said because this was one of two fires that had broken out in the area this morning, each destroying either a structure or equipment, the situation appeared suspicious

This is a developing story. Updates to follow.

