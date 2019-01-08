Menu
Police are investigating an incident that occurred at the Liberty petrol station at Clunes.
Crime

'She will be quite aware of why police want to speak to her'

8th Jan 2019 6:55 AM

A WOMAN has been urged to come forward after an incident at a Northern Rivers service station.

Richmond Police District crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said the incident took place at the Liberty service station at Clunes about 1.40pm on December 5.

 

"The pictured woman, who was driving what is possibly a dark green Subaru wagon, may be able to assist police with their inquiries," he said.

"Of note there was a grey American Pitbull in the backseat of the car that was clearly a pet.

 

"The pictured woman will be quite aware of why police want to speak to her.

"I would encourage her to come forward."

 

If you can help police identify this woman please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599 or email 38798@police.nsw.gov.au

