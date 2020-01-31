‘She was devastated’: Mayor in shock after fatal crash

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a car, driven by Mayor of Townsville Jenny Hill. Picture: Alix Sweeney

A witness has described the moment a 33-year-old motorcyclist collided with Mayor Jenny Hill's car, as initial police investigations reveal what may have happened.

Shortly before 8am yesterday morning, a Suzuki motorbike collided with Cr Hill's Commodore at the intersection of Nathan and Alfred streets.

The motorcycle rider was rushed to Townsville General Hospital in a critical condition, but died a short time later.

Brendan Donza was travelling on Nathan Street a distance behind the motorcyclist.

He told the Bulletin he saw a plume of blue smoke as the rider braked then heard a crunch when the collision occurred.

"I've never seen something like that before in my life … it just tore me apart."

Mr Donza, similar to what police have confirmed, said an off-duty doctor rendered first aid to the 33-year-old motorcyclist, who was unconscious.

He said people came out of their cars to help, including to support Cr Hill.

"You could see on her face she was devastated," Mr Donza said.

Mayor Jenny Hill’s car after the collision. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Emergency services at the scene of a fatal crash between a motorcycle and car. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Police are wanting to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage as forensics continue to piece together the moments that led up to the fatal collision.

Police say preliminary investigations indicate the Holden Commodore was turning right into Alfred Street when it collided with the Suzuki motorcycle, which was travelling south along Nathan Street.

Officers said the 59-year-old female driver of the Holden Commodore - Mayor Jenny Hill - was not physically injured.

Witnesses, including an off-duty doctor, rendered first aid to the 33-year-old rider before he was transported to Townsville University Hospital where he was declared deceased.

Officers from the Forensic Crash Unit are continuing investigations.

Anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.