‘She was amazing’: Tributes to woman found dead in unit

THE elderly mother of a woman killed in a suspected murder-suicide spoke with her daughter daily, but last Sunday her partner said she was too sick to talk.

Her grieving family say they never spoke with her again.

Lordy Ramadan, 48, was found dead inside a furniture chest at the Sapphire at the Broadwater apartment complex at Labrador on Friday morning.

The body of her partner of about a decade, and carer, Craig Bouma, 53, was also found in the unit after Ms Ramadan's concerned family raised the alarm.

Police are investigating the possibility of a murder-suicide and say Ms Ramadan died days before Bouma.

Police forensics officers outside Sapphire at The Broadwater on Friday after the bodies were found. Photo: Jacob Miley.

Ms Ramadan's devastated brother, Alex Ramadan, said he was absolutely shattered.

"I'm broken, she was my best friend," he told the Bulletin.

"She was amazing. She could do anything, she could accomplish anything."

The family is now fundraising to bring her body back to Victoria, where her "broken" elderly parents live.

Ms Ramadan, who according to the family suffered from Functional Neurological Disorder, moved to the Gold Coast as the climate and health care was better for her medical condition.

On Saturday night, her father sent photos of her niece's first birthday party. She had asked for them and said "thank you".

Lordy Ramadan, who was found dead at a unit in the Sapphire At The Broadwater building at Labrador on the Gold Coast.

Mr Ramadan said that was the last time the family had spoken to her.

The following day his elderly mother - who spoke with her daughter daily - tried to phone her.

"She rang her partner on the Sunday, he answered and said she was in bed sick, sleeping and that he would get her to call back, and he never answered her phone again," Mr Ramadan recalled.

"They spoke every day for at least an hour. No matter what, they were the best of friends.

"I tried calling him on Wednesday, sent him a message, and nothing. That's when we got the welfare check done."

Police are yet to conclusively determine her time of death, but Mr Ramadan believes she "was already gone".

Mr Ramadan said he could never have expected what happened. There was no signs of domestic violence. He said Bouma was only controlling of her medication.

Police forensics officers outside Sapphire at The Broadwater on Friday after the bodies were found. Photo: Jacob Miley.

Mr Ramadan has questions surrounding his older sister's death whirling around in his mind.

Police found a note nearby Bouma's body.

"In the letter apparently it said he wanted to get rid of her pain and suffering and that's what he's done," he said. "That's what we've been told. I'm still waiting to see the letter but it's f**king stupid. It doesn't give him the right to do that."

Gold Coast District Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn at the Surfers Paradise police station. Picture: Mike Batterham.

Younger sister Marina Ramadan said: "She had a heart of gold. She would always put everyone else before her."

On Saturday Detective Inspector Chris Ahearn confirmed said there was "some indication of the male person being responsible for the death of the female person".

"One of the lines of our investigation is into the medical condition of the female person prior to her tragic death," he said.

Anyone with information about the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

