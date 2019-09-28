‘She was a fighter’: Tributes to woman killed in horror crash

A woman killed in a horror three-car crash which injured three other people has been identified as 25-year-old Jessica Colleen Brown.

Family and friends told The Sunday Telegraph Ms Brown, from Parramatta in Sydney's west, was a "bright young woman with her life ahead of her".

"I'm in a state of shock just thinking I won't see her face again," Ms Brown's cousin Danielle Brown said.

"As kids we were inseparable and we would spend every school holidays together.

"Now I live in the Whitsundays and she'd spend Christmas with me and my friends.

"My kids loved their aunty Jess and we would spend days at the beach making sandcastles, having picnic lunches and snorkelling, which are memories I'll cherish forever."

Jessica Colleen Brown, killed in a three-car crash at Victoria Rd Ermington. Picture: Supplied

Jessica died at Westmead Hospital in the early hours of Saturday morning after sustaining various injuries in a three-car crash at Ermington.

Emergency services were called to River Road, near Victoria Road, Ermington, shortly after 11.30pm after reports a Mitsubishi Triton ute, a Daihatsu, and a Mazda 3 had collided.

A 48-year-old woman, who was the driver and sole occupant of the Mitsubishi Triton, sustained minor injuries and was taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment.

Jason Holder, 24, who was allegedly behind the wheel of the Daihatsu in which Jessica was killed has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm, cause bodily harm by misconduct, negligent driving cause death and negligent driving cause grievous bodily harm.

The man was due to face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday, but his appearance was delayed after he missed the cut-off time to be registered to face.

Jason Holder, 24, was allegedly behind the wheel of the Daihatsu in which Jessica Brown was killed. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

The scene of the horrific three-car crash at Ermington. Picture: Gordon McComiskie

Jessica was supposed to pick up her cousin Danielle from the airport on Wednesday for an annual family reunion.

Danielle said today she is heartbroken after realising she will travel to Sydney for the funeral instead.

According to Jessica's friends, she was a fighter who didn't let her fair share of life's obstacles get in her way.

"Her strength was amazing and she was a loyal friend to everyone," friend Jessie Carr said.

"She was trying to better her life and I was so proud of her.

"She will be dearly missed by all of her loved ones."

Another of Jessica's friends, Tiana Antonios, described Jessica as selfless and loving.

"Jess was an amazing girl who had the biggest heart and she always put her friends first and was an amazing support to those she loved," Ms Antonios said.

"She will be very missed."

Mr Holder will face Parramatta Bail Court on Sunday.