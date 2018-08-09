She Tells Lies among Casino Cup field

SHE Tells Lies carried 54kg when she finished a close fourth to Landmarks in the Casino Cup last year.

Today she received 54kg for the $27,000 Casino Cup (1400m) this Saturday with the possibility of carrying even less.

The 2kg-claiming apprentice Olivia Pickering rode She Tells Lies when the seven-year-old daughter of Red Element won over 1010m at Ballina on July 27.

It was a scintillating finish by the Casino mare to claim an eighth career win and top the $100,000 prizemoney barrier for her trainer, Leo Clapham.

After the Ballina win over the sprint distance, Pickering was buoyant and said they were "getting her right for Casino”.

Casino has arrived and She Tells Lies is one of 27 entries.

Last year's winner, the Scott Cumming-trained Landmarks, received 55kg after carrying 54kg to victory in the cup last year for the Casino trainer.

One thing Clapham would like is more rain.

"She's a real wet tracker,” he said of a mare that has won on heavy tracks and appreciated a soft surface at Ballina last time out.

"She's a very honest mare.”

While she comes in on the limit, the top of the weights are dominated by Queenslanders with the Lindsay Hatch-trained Rhyme Nor Rhythm copping 65kg.

Oggie, prepared at Roma by Scott Rodgers, received 60.5kg and the Greg Cornish-trained Beaudesert gelding Charlie Cat copped 60kg.

Congelator, which won the Curlewis Cup at Gunnedah three starts back, received 57kg and will make the trek from Oakey for trainer Paula Cartledge.

Diane Murphy's gelding, Mishani Phoenix, also received 57kg and is coming from Beaudesert.

Grafton-trained Cash Spinner, seventh in the 2016 Casino Cup, copped 56.5kg and will be a threat from the John Shelton stable. She has won nine from 43 starts but is yet to win in three attempts at Casino.

Lismore mare Greselin received 56kg. She carried 54.5kg to victory when successful in the recent Casino Flying (1000m) on Beef Week Cup day.

The daughter of Bernardini has won seven of her 41 starts and sits on $99,900 in prizemoney.

She was beaten less than two lengths by She Tells Lies at Ballina over 1010m last time out and had been allocated 63kg that day but carried only 59kg after apprentice Kyle Wilson-Taylor's 4kg claim.