Woman's shock hiding place for drugs

A BOWEN woman tried to hide methamphetamine in her vagina when the house she was at was searched by police.

Julie Melissa Kirk, 54, pleaded guilty to possessing the dangerous drugs when she faced Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday, September 10.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told the court that police found a clipseal bag containing 0.126g of methamphetamine in Kirk's vagina when they strip searched her while executing a search warrant on a South Mackay house in May 28.

Representing Kirk, solicitor Peta Vernon said her client had been at the house with associates that night.

She said Kirk instructed that the drugs were not hers, but when the police arrived, someone "told her to shelve it, hide it".

Ms Vernon said her client also told her she was "not a prolific user of methamphetamines", however magistrate James Morton's opinion on this differed.

"She told you (Ms Vernon) she doesn't have a drug problem, yet she has quite a substantial history," Mr Morton said.

He pointed to the fact she had faced court seven times for failure to dispose of a needle or syringe correctly.

Ms Vernon, however, told the court her client was required to inject into the muscle for a medical condition.

While sentencing Kirk to nine months' probation, Mr Morton told her she had a relevant criminal history.

"This is indicative of the people you hang around with," he said.

"It is time to get off the drugs and clean your act up.

"Keep away from drug users too."