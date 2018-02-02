'She needs to resign': Call for Ballina MP to step down

BALLINA Greens MP Tamara Smith has been bitterly attacked this morning on social media by a koala conservationist who has called for her resignation.

In a Facebook comment, Australians for Animals coordinator Sue Arnold said the first-term Greens MP should resign due to her "failure" to deal with the "koala slaughter" happening along the Pacific Highway upgrade south of Ballina, as well as several other issues.

"As a Green MP you have betrayed the environment, abandoned a nationally significant koala colony at a time when there's a desperate need for a Parliament Inquiry into the RMS... attacked community activists and denigrated them in an appalling fashion," Ms Arnold wrote.

"Resign Tamara. Resign."

In an earlier post on the thread, Ms Arnold said former Ballina Nationals MP Don Page "was a dream in comparison", even though she wasn't a Coalition voter.

In response Ms Smith said it was "very disappointing to read women environmentalists on Facebook character assassinating me when I'm a woman environmentalist trying to do the best I can on this issue."

"As a woman it's particularly horrible reading (comments from) other women tearing you down," she said.

"I'm the first woman member for Ballina, I'm the first regional seat holder in the Greens."

"We want to see more women in democracy."

In the thread, Ms Smith wrote that she was "appalled" that Ms Arnold had "only vile and hateful things to say" about her actions in office.

"Your hateful words harm people."

"My staff are outstanding and we do reply to everyone who asks us for help," she wrote.

Speaking to The Northern Star, Ms Arnold said her disappointment with Ms Smith's performance as the only NSW Lower House Greens MP had been brewing for some time.

"For me to come out... and say she needs to resign, is a voice not for just Australians For Animals but a heap of grass roots environmental organisations around this area who are fed up," she said.

Ms Arnold claimed Ms Smith had backtracked on calls for a Parliamentary Inquiry into the RMS, which would have examined alleged breaches to their approvals for Section 10 of the highway upgrade south of Ballina.

"To be perfectly honest I think she's completely out of her depth," Mrs Arnold said.

"Petitions are not going to protect the wildlife and the koalas."

"There are an awful lot of people I know who used to vote Green who won't be."

But Ms Smith described Ms Arnold as an "educated and intelligent" woman who was nonetheless spouting "complete mistruths".

She said NSW Minister for Roads Melinda Pavey had scoffed at her requests for an inquiry into the RMS.

She refuted the suggestion she was "out of her depth".

"I am working my guts out, my office is a very high functioning office, I am high profile and I am doing the best I can. I stand by my team," Ms Smith said.