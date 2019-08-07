She is 'Taylor'd' to be the best personal trainer

BEFORE AND AFTER: Taylor-Jayne Moore from Taylor'd Fitness in Lismore.

LISMORE'S Taylor-Jayne Moore from Taylor'd Fitness received the most votes in The Northern Star's online poll, 'Who's the Best Personal Trainer on the Northern Rivers?'.

Our online readers had a chance to vote from 30 Northern Rivers nominated personal trainers, with Ms Moore receiving the most votes.

Born and bred in Lismore, the 25 year-old left her job at Lismore Base Hospital at age 18 to pursue her dream of becoming a fitness instructor and personal trainer.

She has owned Taylor'd Fitness for the last two years, and she admitted her motivation to enter the fitness industry came from within her family.

"(It was) my two older brothers, Brendon and Nathan, they got me into fitness, having both tennis player backgrounds, and it just progressed from there," she said.

Ms Moore said she was lucky enough to get a good number of clients from the beginning, and many of them have remained loyal to her service.

"I have built some great rapport with them over the years, they are pretty much like family because I have known them for years," she said.

"My clients range in age from 15 to about 60, so it's a huge range.

"Every weekend I do my schedule and every single client's program for the week is written up individually, so it is all specific to their progress, needs, goals and current circumstances," she said.

The business owner said those looking to engage a personal trainer must ask for their results.

"It's good to ask what their history is on training and their background knowledge," she said.

The Lismore resident said her personal win online should be used as a shout out to all personal trainer on the Northern Rivers.

"All personal trainers should be recognised, we do big days, long nights, we put in the hard yards but someone people may think it's an easy job, and it's not, so all trainers should be recognised," she said.