'She has cried every day': Mum's grief after son was killed

Chris Bradley was killed at a party on Christmas night in 2017.

Chris Bradley was killed at a party on Christmas night in 2017. Facebook

THE Byron Bay man who killed a local DJ at a party in 2017 is facing a sentencing hearing in Lismore.

Javen O'Neill was originally charged with murder over the Christmas night incident, but this was withdrawn and he lodged a plea of guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter late last year.

The 25-year-old has been held on remand - mostly at Kempsey Correctional Centre - but today appeared in person before Lismore District Court.

Crown prosecutor Brendan Campbell tendered to the court a set of agreed facts about the incident.

The court heard O'Neill punched Christopher Bradley to the head three times, causing his death.

Mr Bradley's father, Scott Bradley, told the court Chris was their first child and only son.

"He was a fun, happy person growing up," Mr Bradley said.

He told the court his son had studied sound production at SAE in Byron Bay and was a "popular" DJ in the local area.

While Chris lived some 800km from his family, they had regular contact, Mr Bradley said.

He recalled often catching up with his son on the phone as he drove home from work.

"We can't do that anymore and I'm reminded every day on my drive home," he said.

He said Christmas, which should be a "joyful gathering" would "never be the same" for the Bradley family and spoke of the "intense grief" of Chris' mother.

"She has cried every day since the received that phone call by police on Boxing Day," he said.

"We miss him every day".

More to come.