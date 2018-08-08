Menu
Kourtney splits from toyboy BF

by Staff writers
8th Aug 2018 8:31 AM

IT'S over for Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, has reportedly split from the 25-year-old model.

Kardashian and Bendjima started dating in 2016, after they met in Paris the day before Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint. "It was Kourtney who pulled the plug on the relationship," a source told TMZ.

But the split seems to be getting messy. Bendjima has been snapped in Mexico looking cosy with Tyga's ex, social media model Jordan Ozuna, TMZ revealed.

Today, Bendjima shared a screenshot of a news article that showed him with Ozuna, and wrote, "They really want me to be the bad guy. F**k your Hollywood bulls**t (can't have fun with your friends no more)."

The breakup came just after he and Kardashian went on a trip to Italy, as well as his recent controversial comments on Kardashian's social media photos, Page Six reports.

"[That's] what you need to show to get likes?" Bendjima wrote in a since-deleted comment on a photo Kardashian posted of her in a tiny bikini.

After Kardashian's fans took to his Instagram to comment on all of his shirtless posts, Bendjima seemed to learn his lesson and commented on another one of Kardashian's posts, writing, "Hmmm well … ok for this one," which also included a tongue-sticking-out emoji.

Kardashian hasn't publicly commented on the split.

Last year, Kardashian spoke on Keeping Up With the Kardashians about how she met Bendjima in Paris.

"He was friends with our friends," Kourtney said.

"He would walk in, say hi, shake hands with like our security or whatever, but like not say hi to us. And then I was like, 'Why do you hate us?' I was just drunk.

"Once I said that he literally like grabbed my hand and was like, 'It's five in the morning. We're leaving. And then next night Younes was like, 'Bring your ass here.'"

