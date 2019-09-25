Shayna Jack breaks silence over drug fail

EMBATTLED Australian swim star Shayna Jack has broken her silence detailing the toll that failing a drug test has taken on her mental health and how she "couldn't stop crying".

In lengthy statement on Instagram, Ms Jack revealed a puppy called Hugo has helped her through the ongoing saga which she expects could drag out for another nine months.

"I know you haven't heard from me in some time but I have been taking time to ensure my mental health is properly supported and managed, as this whole process has been a test on its strength," she said.

"I'd like to thank the people who have, from day one, been by my side and supported me without a doubt. Although he can't talk I am so grateful my boy Hugo entered my life during this time to give me unconditional love and cuddles when I couldn't stop crying. I have found that I am struggling most with accepting the current situation, how much it has not only impacted my swimming career but my everyday life."

Ms Jack also lamented how the drug test saga was dragging out writing that she expected to have to wait another nine months for a finalised hearing.

"Additionally, how long the process will be before I get any final information. I have not yet received the letter of infraction and have been told that I won't for up to another 10 weeks and to make things harder I've been informed that I could be waiting another 9 months from now till I get a finalised hearing."

"My team are doing everything they can to fast track this process but it's so hard when we aren't in control of how and when things happen. I made a promise to myself that I would never stop fighting for my dream as an Australian Dolphin or my character as I know I have, nor will I ever take a drug of any kind intentionally."

In July it was revealed Ms Jack had tested positive to Ligandrol, forcing her to withdraw from Australia's world swimming championship squad.

She claims she is innocent of doping and is at a loss as to how the prohibited substance got into her body.

Ms Jack is facing a lengthy ban that could rule her out of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Ligandrol is used by bodybuilders to increase muscle and athletic performance.

When news of the saga broke in July, anti-doping authority was slammed for their handling of the scandal after it was revealed there was a delay in Ms Jack's positive test result being made public.