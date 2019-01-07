Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shaun Fensom has signed for the Broncos.
Shaun Fensom has signed for the Broncos.
Rugby League

Cult hero Fensom signs with Broncos

by Travis Meyn
7th Jan 2019 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

The Broncos have kicked off the new year by signing NRL cult hero Shaun Fensom.

Fensom joined the Broncos for training at Red Hill on Monday morning as new coach Anthony Seibold's first signing.

Fensom was cut loose by the Cowboys at the end of last season.

 

 

 

Shaun Fensom for the Cowboys last season.
Shaun Fensom for the Cowboys last season.

 

He has no immediate takers in the NRL and was tipped to head to England.

But Seibold issued him an NRL lifeline with a one-year deal for 2019.

Fensom, 30, played 174 NRL games for the Raiders and Cowboys.

He infamously suffered a broken leg only three minutes into North Queensland's 2017 grand final loss to Melbourne.

 

Shaun Fensom and his wife Leah and their 6 month old twins Cruz (on the right) and Leo, who were born nearly three months premature, and daughter Elsie.
Shaun Fensom and his wife Leah and their 6 month old twins Cruz (on the right) and Leo, who were born nearly three months premature, and daughter Elsie.

More Stories

brisbane broncos nrl nrl2019 shaun fensom
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Fishermen rescued as boat flips crossing bar

    Fishermen rescued as boat flips crossing bar

    News AN EARLY morning fishing trip didn't go according to plan for two men, who found themselves in the water when their tinny capsized.

    Renovations under way at 'wrecked' 100-year-old Kyogle home

    premium_icon Renovations under way at 'wrecked' 100-year-old Kyogle home

    News Skilled couple see beauty in run down timber house

    Goonellabah man punches his dog in the face

    Goonellabah man punches his dog in the face

    News The 18-year-old admitted to the assault

    Man builds a real castle near Casino 'for my queen'

    premium_icon Man builds a real castle near Casino 'for my queen'

    Home & Decorating She wakes up every morning and thinks: "Wow it's so beautiful"

    Local Partners