SHATTERED: Pandemic destroys Lismore band’s European dream

IN A normal world, Lismore jazz band The Magnificence would have just completed a European tour including stops in Denmark, Sweden and Scotland.

However, 2020 is far from a normal year and as the coronavirus pandemic took hold and borders shut, the band's European dream slipped away.

Band member Cameron Smith said the New Orleans-inspired band was shattered to lose such an amazing opportunity.

"We were to be playing in Edinburgh around the Fringe and stuff so that was the first to close, then Denmark decided they weren't going to have an event and then Sweden was the last one," he said.

"It was kind of weird, we'd spent six months preparing for it and then it just didn't happen."

To compound the issue, the music scene was hit hard on the Northern Rivers as well.

"We lost all our gigs, we had jazz club gigs booked, we had fundraisers booked to go overseas … we kinda just lost all our gigs and it's infrequent now that we get gigs," Mr Smith said.

However, having been booked for popular jazz festivals in Denmark and Sweden, the band is using that as motivation to springboard onto bigger things in the future.

"We got this European tour and it was kinda like 'wow we're a real band' … it was very much a wow moment … to be invited to play a proper jazz festival we must be doing something right," he said.

"I'd like to get more involved in the Australian festival scene … and with that confidence it gives us the confidence to apply for more things here."

Once the disappointment dissipated from the cancelled tour, a silver lining of isolation presented itself.

"There's been more opportunity to sit down and write music and that's been good … eventually when we get together again we'll be able to play new tunes so there has been a little silver lining in that regard," Mr Smith said.

To stay updated with the band or see some music, search The Magnificence on all social media or visit www.camtrumpet.com