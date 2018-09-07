Sharpe mover could conquer Kosciuszko

Lismore owners the Sharpe family with Sharpe Hussler. From left Jenni Sharpe, Mark Sharpe, Cameron Crockett, Matt Sharpe, Luke Sharpe and Stacey Sharpe.

Lismore owners the Sharpe family with Sharpe Hussler. From left Jenni Sharpe, Mark Sharpe, Cameron Crockett, Matt Sharpe, Luke Sharpe and Stacey Sharpe. Bradley Photographers

LISMORE horse owner Mark Sharpe has his sights set on the $1.3 million Kosciuszko (1200m) on Everest Day at Randwick in Sydney.

Sharpe Hussler, a seven-year-old gelding, came into contention for the race with a win in the $100,000 Hong Kong Tour race (1100m) at Rosehill on July 28.

The Kosziuszko is the world's richest race restricted to country-trained horses.

The public have the opportunity to purchase $5 tickets to win a chance to own a part share in a horse for The Kosciuszko.

There will be 12 winning tickets drawn for the sweep next Friday. Each winning ticket holder will then have an entry in The Kosciuszko, to be run on October 13.

Sharpe Hussler won a maiden at Ballina in 2015 and was originally trained at Lismore by John Hughes.

Mr Sharpe eventually moved it on to Brisbane and it is now at Mudgee where it is trained by Cameron Crockett.

"It's a bit surreal and it would be huge for us,” Sharpe said.

"We've had other horses that have done well but haven't had anything like this.

"It's an interesting concept where you're relying on someone with a winning ticket to pick your horse.

"There are a couple of really handy horses in the race but I think he's a big chance if he gets the run.”

Sharpe has been involved in Northern Rivers racing for about 15 years and bought Sharpe Hussler as a three-year-old.

The horse ran seventh in its most recent run at Randwick, the $100,000 Forum Hcp (1000m) on August 18.

"He still finished in a good time but the race was probably a bit short for him,” Sharpe said.

"We know the Kosciuszko distance would suit him and a lot of people in the industry have huge wraps on him.

"It's a pretty exciting time for the family and we just need to keeping ticking him over and hopefully it will be onwards and upwards for us if he gets a slot here.”