Sharp funding for blacksmith

Knife maker Barney Lund examines his bush craft knives at home. He won a grant as part of the Australian Council of the Arts - arts and disability section.

A GOONELLABAH blacksmith is one of four Northern Rivers creatives benefited by The Australia Council for the Arts through the first of three grant rounds for 2017.

Australia Council for the arts announced this week more than $7 million to support 270 projects nation-wide, delivered by individuals, groups and small-to-medium organisations based on the federal seats they are located at.

Barnaby Lund is an artisan knifemaker / blacksmith who lives in Lismore.

For the past two years, he has learnt how to make kitchen and bushcraft knives using stock removal and forging methods.

Barnaby Lund received a $7310 grants in the Arts and Disablity category of the grants.

Mr Lund grew up near Coraki and came back to the area recently.

"I have lived away from the area in the UK, Newcastle and Brisbane but returned a few years ago with my wife and we have since had our baby daughter here,” he said.

He admitted to be relatively new to knife-making.

"My background is hiking, camping and bushcraft and knife-making is an extension of that,” he said.

"I've always had a creative streak but I would consider myself a knife connoisseur or collector. I just like the process of making knives.

"The grant is primarily to fund some knife-making and blacksmithing courses.

"It involves designing, shaping, heat-treating the blade and then fitting the handle and hardware.

"I have a regular day job that keeps me busy too, as well as bringing up our little girl.

Mr Lund is deaf but he condition has not stopped him.

"I was born with profound deafness in my right ear and moderate to severe deafness in my left ear,” he explained.

"It's been challenging at times but I'm an active member of the Northern Rivers deaf community and have grown to love this aspect of my identity.”