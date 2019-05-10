'Sharp, biting' cold: Weather could bring 'shock to system'

It's going to be cold in the mornings this weekend.

A COLD front fast approaching is bringing "sharp, biting cold” we haven't seen since last winter.

The front will bring unseasonably warm autumn temperatures crashing down, with wind chill to boot.

Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Jake Phillips said the wind chill factor could easily bring the apparent temperature down by 5-10 degrees.

The cold front originating in the southern ocean crept into western NSW yesterday, but its presence will be most felt today when it brings "a very cool and gusty change right across the entire state”.

"It's a fairly rapidly moving system so by Saturday just about all the weather will be clear as the system moves to the Tasman Sea,” Mr Phillips said.

The forecaster said the weekend will be pleasant, if not a little gusty, but the mornings will be "rather cold”.

That means residents will want to don the winter woolies as it could feel as cold as 3-6C tomorrow morning.

Bureau of Meteorology forecast for Saturday May 11 - Northern Rivers 'feels like' air temperature. BOM

"The wind that we are seeing coming though with the system will provide a lot of wind chill so the temperatures you see on the forecast might not tell the whole story,” he said.

"It's something we haven't seen since last winter so it could be a bit of a shock to the system.”

He said it had been an unusually warm autumn so far but the current system was "a return to normality” with something forecasters would expect at this time of year.

Temperatures across the Northern Rivers tonight will feel around 12-15C, dropping further to 3-6C overnight and very early in the morning.

For the morning hours from 7am it could feel more like 3-6C in Lismore, and 6-9C in coastal areas before warming to 9-12C across the region from 10am, according to BoM forecasts.

Actual air temperatures will sit around the mid teens to low 20s.

Sunny conditions tomorrow across the Northern Rivers with a few showers from Sunday through to next week.

Wednesday could see heavier showers with up to 15mm forecast.