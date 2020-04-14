Sharon Strzelecki is back

Sharon Strzelecki has released a special isolation dance video.

The sports tragic teamed up with healthcare workers from around Australia for the video set to Soft Cell's song, Tainted Love.

Sharon even tweaked the lyrics to include a few references about coronavirus.

"The germs you share, seem to go everywhere," she sings in the video. "And I don't think that's noice, because then I toss and turn and I can't sleep at night."

Noice strong courageous. Special Sharon #Iso dance with healthcare workers on frontline & behind the scenes-full version on my insta ❤️Back up dancers inc @western_health (Footscray Hosp)#PrahranEastMedicalCentre@MetroNorthHHS (Royal Brisbane & Women’s Hospital)@AmbulanceVic pic.twitter.com/IXFqvjPK7l — Magda Szubanski AO (@MagdaSzubanski) April 12, 2020

Sharon, who as Kath & Kim fans know is a hospital volunteer, also sings the line: "This COVID bug you've given, you took all my PP (personal protective) equipment. You even took my mask and that's not all, COVID bug!"

The video was tweeted out by comedian Magda Szubanski who wrote: "Noice strong courageous. Special Sharon #Iso dance with healthcare workers on frontline."

Sharon's had a recent resurgence in popularity since starring alongside Kim Kardashian in an Uber Eats ad late last year.

In the ad, the two foxy females, who were both wearing netball outfits, discussed what they were ordering from Uber Eats before Sharon tried to teach Kim how to properly say "noice".

The commercial went viral with some calling it "iconic" and "a masterpiece".

Despite appearing as if they were in the room together, Szubanski later told Nova's Fitzy and Wippa that the two women had to record their parts separately.

"Sharon had a very busy schedule," she said about her legendary character last year. "She had to film her stuff a couple of days later. They were in the same room, just not at the same time."

While she didn't get to meet Kardashian on set, Szubanski told the radio duo she did have a "long chat" with the reality star on the phone who confessed she had no idea what netball was.

Brett, Kel, Kim, Kath and Sharon in Kath & Kim.

"It was so weird because I said, 'Did you know what netball was?' She said, 'No, we have this thing called the Met Ball?'" Szubanski laughed. "She was like, 'What is this?' But she was totally up for it, didn't baulk at anything. With each new thing that was suggested to her, I was like, 'Seriously? She agreed to do that?'

"She said that afterwards that she and her sisters were watching the rushes (raw footage) and just crying with laughter," Szubanski said. "They totally loved it."

Originally published as Sharon Strzelecki is back