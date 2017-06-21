Sharon Edwards' husband extradited on murder charge

A BRISBANE magistrate has ordered the extradition of murder accused Grafton man John Wallace Edwards.

Detectives from the Homicide Investigation Unit arrested Edwards at an address in Klinger Rd, Redcliffe, on Tuesday.

The 60 year-old was charged with the 2015 Grafton murder of his wife Sharon.

Mrs Edwards, 55, disappeared after a night out in March that year.

She was last seen arriving at her home on Riverdale Court, and was due to teach classes the following Monday, March 16, but did not turn up.

After a fortnight, police upgraded a missing persons case to a murder investigation.

NSW Police said Edwards would go with detectives to Tweed Heads Police Station, where he would be charged with murder.

He was expected to appear in Tweed Heads Local Court later on Wednesday.