Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Sharks spotted, beaches closed but chopper patrols cancelled

3rd Jan 2019 9:50 AM

ONE North Coast beach has been closed this morning after a shark was spotted, but authorities have been forced to cancel helicopter patrols due to bad conditions.

According to the DPI's Shark Smart Twitter account, Surf Life Saving NSW lifeguards sighted a shark at Casuarina and closed the beach about 9am.

It comes after the DPI said it was suspending helicopter surveillance of all beaches between Ballina and Tweed Heads due to "turbid water and storm cells."

The aerial patrols have spotted a lot of sharks off North Coast beaches this week.

This morning, before flights were cancelled, the DPI chopper crews reported two unidentified sharks at South Ballina.

Main Beach at Byron Bay was closed yesterday afternoon after lifeguards spotted several sharks.

Ballina's Shelly Beach was also closed for a short time yesterday after a shark sighting.

A 2.9m white shark was tagged and released from a SMART drumline at Sharpes Beach, East Ballina just after noon yesterday, and on Tuesday a 2.87m tiger shark was tagged and released from SMART drumline at South Ballina. 

beaches beaches closed dpi editors picks lifeguards shark sharks smart drumlines
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Woman trapped after car rolls down embankment

    Breaking A WOMAN in her 60s has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital after the two-vehicle crash.

    • 3rd Jan 2019 11:40 AM
    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    Baby girl suffers first-degree burns after shower accident

    News It is understood the girl's older sibling turned off the cold water

    Toto reigned supreme at Falls Byron Bay

    premium_icon Toto reigned supreme at Falls Byron Bay

    Music The popular band celebrated 40 years playing music

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:34 PM
    Can you help run this kids workshop at Ballina?

    premium_icon Can you help run this kids workshop at Ballina?

    Community Professional artists, makers and designers are needed

    • 3rd Jan 2019 12:00 PM

    Local Partners