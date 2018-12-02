Sharks in ominous form on diamond

DOMINANT: Hannah Gibson pitching for Ballina Sharks in Far North Coast softball on Saturday.

BALLINA Sharks continued their great form with a 15-1 win over Workers Wild Turkeys in Far North Coast softball.

As expected, the defending premiers dominated in the field with pitcher Hannah Graham performing strongly, well supported by catcher Johanna Presgrave.

Hits from the mother-and-daughter duo Karen and Claire Evans, sisters Nicole Bruce and Johanna Presgrave, who slam- med a massive home run, kept the score ticking over.

Although well beaten, Workers pulled off some great outs with outfielders Shay Kelly and Gaynor Palmer taking a number of catches and pitcher Lauren Forrester claiming the scalp of Claire Evans with a high fly ball.

Kelly, Palmer and Bronwyn Gibson led with the bat and although Workers loaded the bases several times they could not convert it into runs.

Ballina's fielding was relentless, highlighted by catches to Claire Evans at leftfield, throw-outs from shortstop Michelle Lucas and Graham's pitching.

Workers' best moment was a double play by Palmer at shortstop. She tagged out Karen Evans advancing to third and threw out Presgrave heading for second to the waiting glove of Tara Clark.

In another game, Workers Mighty Ducks outplayed Rous Hotel Rogues 18-6.

Ducks' fielding was impressive, keeping Rous scoreless for three of their four innings.

Alana Oakes at shortstop and Luke Zimmerman at third base proved a lethal combination, throwing out several batters at first. Tara Clark continues to pitch a steady game.

Rogues struggled with their regular pitcher away. But their batters caused havoc in the second dig, scoring six runs.

Best with the bat for Workers were Oakes, Zimmermann and Gloria Hill while 11-year-old Rhianna Lawton continues to hit the ball well.

For Rous, hits from Jennah Browning, Cassandra Keogh and Tracey Drew helped keep their team in the game.