'Sharks everywhere': Fisherman shocked by rare encounter

Bronze whalers were spotted in the Windarra Banks by an unsuspecting fisherman.

A FISHERMAN has had a rare encounter while out on a leisurely fishing trip in his boat.

Brunswick Heads BP employers said a customer had "a big struggle" while fishing on the Windarra Banks, 16km north-east of the Brunswick Heads bar.

Unexpectedly, there were "sharks everywhere".

It was reported the fisherman was in his boat and was reeling in a kingfish when a bronze whaler came up and bit the fish off.

But what followed was even more shocking.

Several sharks were seen fighting over the kingfish in a feeding frenzy, hitting the side of the boat hard enough to splash water inside the boat.

Windarra Banks is a popular diving site and the Blue Bay Divers website states: "Several types of shark including grey nurse sharks, bronze whalers, tiger sharks and hammerheads as well as big schools of large pelagics including kingfish, tuna, trevally, barracuda, wahoo and mackerel can be seen when in season.

"Since Windarra Banks is not dived frequently, most marine life is not used to scuba divers and especially sharks can be quite inquisitive."