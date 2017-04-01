Authorities warn of increased shark activity during floods

The NSWDPI are warning people of the potential for increased shark activity in flooded rivers. This is one of four bull sharks tagged and released in the Richmond River at Ballina on Thursday 23 February 2017.

SHARKS may be active in the flooded rivers, drawn to the sewage and animal carcasses in the water, authorities have warned.

Just when we thought the floods couldn't give us any more surprises, the Department of Primary Industry issued a warning of a possibility of increased shark activity via its SharkSmart app earlier today.

NSWDPI advise that flooding rivers, river fish & debris washed into the sea may lead to increased shark activity. Please be #SharkSmart. — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) March 31, 2017

"NSWDPI advises that flooding waters, river fish and debris washed into the area may lead to increased shark activity," stated the warning.

The SES advise everyone to stay of out the floodwaters.