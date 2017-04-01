Authorities warn of increased shark activity during floods

SHARKS may be active in the flooded rivers, drawn to the sewage and animal carcasses in the water, authorities have warned.
Just when we thought the floods couldn't give us any more surprises, the Department of Primary Industry issued a warning of a possibility of increased shark activity via its SharkSmart app earlier today.
NSWDPI advise that flooding rivers, river fish & debris washed into the sea may lead to increased shark activity. Please be #SharkSmart.— SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) March 31, 2017
"NSWDPI advises that flooding waters, river fish and debris washed into the area may lead to increased shark activity," stated the warning.
The SES advise everyone to stay of out the floodwaters.
DPI Fisheries advise: tagged bull shark detected by Lennox Point, Lennox Head receiver at 05:12:00 PM (AEDT) on 31-Mar-2017— SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) March 31, 2017