Sharks are the softball champions

STRIKE FORCE: Michelle Lucas (Ballina Sharks) pitching to Sue Clark (Rous Rangers) in the Far North Coast softball grand final at Albert Park, Lismore. Ballina won 9-0 to take the major premiership and complete an undefeated season. Ursula Bentley

BALLINA completed an un- defeated season by shutting out Rous Rangers 9-0 in the Far North Coast Division 1 softball grand final.

Led by the outstanding pitching of Michelle Lucas, the Sharks proved too strong in the decider at Albert Park, Lismore, on Saturday.

Lucas led off with the bat in the first innings, hitting a long fly ball for Susan Clark to take an easy catch at centrefield.

Claire Evans slammed the ball through rightfield to get to third base but on a delayed steal to home plate a quick throw from Rous pitcher Loris Gordon to catcher Nadine Toniello had her tagged out.

Lachlan Coe reached first on an error while Karen Evans was the third out when caught by Clark in the outfield.

When Rangers batted, Amy Gordon was caught at leftfield by the Sharks' Molly Donald.

Cheryl Nilon reached first base by clearing the infield with her unique batting style.

Jakira Toniello was awarded first base after being hit by a pitch, advancing Nilon to second.

Loris Gordon was struck out then Nilon was thrown out trying to steal third by catcher Johanna Presgrave.

Both teams slugged it out with strike-outs, catches and hits to no avail with the score remaining nil-all at the bottom of the third innings.

Ballina drew first blood when Karen Evans scored after hitting safely to rightfield and advancing around the bases by a sacrifice bunt to Nicole Bruce and a hit to Presgrave.

Rangers centrefielder Val Dowse eventually shut down the innings by catching Hannah Graham.

Lucas fired in the fourth, striking out Rous' next three batters and it remained 1-0.

The Sharks started swinging the bat with Holly Cameron, Karen Evans, Lucas and Bruce all hitting safely to score two runs before a strike-out by Gordon, another catch to Clark and a screamer of a catch by Courtney Oag at second base ended the Ballina attack.

Rous could not get on base with a strike-out to Lucas, a catch to Graham at shortstop and a throw-out at first base from Lucas keeping Rangers scoreless and maintaining Ballina's 3-0 lead at the bottom of the fifth.

In the sixth, Rous started strongly in the field. A strike-out against Donald and another catch to Clark at centrefield saw them with two outs from two batters.

Cameron, batting for the Sharks, reached first on a hit to rightfield and crossed home plate when Lucas reached third on a wild throw.

Claire Evans then slammed the ball straight back at the pitcher, only to have Loris Gordon hold her ground and take the catch for the third out.

Again Rous could not get on base despite hitting the ball.

A brilliant catch by Donald in foul ball territory in the outfield sent Amy Gordon back to the dugout and at the bottom of the sixth Ballina led 4-0.

At the top of the seventh Ballina stepped up their attack when Lachlan Coe hit a massive home run and although Rous got the next two batters out - including Clark's fifth catch of the game and Oag throwing out the batter/runner going to first base - two errors on the next two batters proved costly.

Lucas hit three batters home before being put out at second base by Nilon in the next play.

Trailing 9-0, Rous had little hope going into the final dig.

Loris Gordon scrambled to first base after an error at second then Clark was caught at centrefield by Claire Evans.

Nadine Toniello made first, but Gordon was thrown out at second and it was all over when Rebecca Denning hit to Karen Evans at third, who threw her out at first base to complete the win and seal the major prem- iership.

Earlier, Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith proved a hit with the crowd when he threw the ceremonial first pitch of the grand final, with everyone agreeing it had found its mark nicely.

In other grand finals on Saturday, Dodgers Demons defeated Rous Warriors 8-6 in Division Red; Byron Bay Redsox defeated Ballina Hammerheads 8-3 in Division Black; and Workers Mighty Ducks defeated Rous Rascals 14-7 in Division Grey.