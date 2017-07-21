Shark Week episode looks to our shores

A documentary explores shark deterrent methods overseas which could work in Australia.

AN INTERNATIONAL documentary featuring during Discovery channel's shark week looks to our region's shores.

The documentary explores shark deterrent methods in South America, where a doctor "has successfully reduced the number of shark encounters by simply catching and moving sharks out to the open sea”.

The episode seeks to find the secret behind his methods before testing if the solution could work in Australia.

Set to air later this year, it features a front page article in The Weekend Star dated in October 2015.

The article was written some months after the life of surfer Tadashi Nakaharawas was claimed at Ballina's Shelly Beach.

It also assessed the State Government's preparation in trialling emerging shark deterrent technology during the 2015/16 summer, aimed at preventing further shark attacks.

Shark Exile will air on the discovery channel in the US next Thursday and will hit Australian screens in December.