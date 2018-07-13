Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Duke Wrencher and his fellow surfers at the SkullCandy Oz Grom Open can be assured organisers have shark mitigation measures in place.
Duke Wrencher and his fellow surfers at the SkullCandy Oz Grom Open can be assured organisers have shark mitigation measures in place. Krakaphoto
Environment

SHARK WATCH: The extensive measures in place at surf comp

Cathy Adams
by
13th Jul 2018 11:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS GROMS from around the country take to the water at Lennox Head today for the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surf competition, a team are hard at work behind-the-scenes to ensure they are safe from sharks.

From the air, land and sea, spotters are watching the surfers - drones fly overhead, jetskiers patrol the waves and spotters watch from high vantage points on land.

Surfing NSW, Surf Life Saving Australia and Le-Ba Boardriders all contribute resources to the patrols.

Ethan Smith from Surfing NSW said, like all surf events, mitigation measures are of utmost importance to protect surfers.

He said they had not been made aware of any sharks at this stage, but was confident if a sighting was reported, they had procedures in place to ensure their response was quick.

"The first thing is to get everyone out of the water," he said. "Either way, (whether it is a legitimate threat or not), we get them out of the water."

He said they then assess whether its a confirmed sighting and determine whether it is safe for the event to continue.

Skullcandy Oz Grom Open starts today and will run for three days.

northern rivers sport shark watch skullcandy oz grom open surfing
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Coffee with a view: New venture sets up beachside

    premium_icon Coffee with a view: New venture sets up beachside

    Business DELICIOUS coffee with an incredible ocean view is what one new coffee vendor is offering customers at this North Coast beach.

    After 20 years organiser decides to hit the road

    After 20 years organiser decides to hit the road

    News He first came up with the idea for an outdoor leisure show in 1996

    Diabetes expert won't rule out miracle plant theory

    premium_icon Diabetes expert won't rule out miracle plant theory

    Health "If that's what they believe I'm not going to say, 'no that's wrong'

    • 13th Jul 2018 1:15 PM
    How can you help make fishing even better?

    How can you help make fishing even better?

    Environment A forum is on next month to tell you how

    • 13th Jul 2018 12:00 PM

    Local Partners