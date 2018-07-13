SHARK WATCH: The extensive measures in place at surf comp

Duke Wrencher and his fellow surfers at the SkullCandy Oz Grom Open can be assured organisers have shark mitigation measures in place.

AS GROMS from around the country take to the water at Lennox Head today for the Skullcandy Oz Grom Open surf competition, a team are hard at work behind-the-scenes to ensure they are safe from sharks.

From the air, land and sea, spotters are watching the surfers - drones fly overhead, jetskiers patrol the waves and spotters watch from high vantage points on land.

Surfing NSW, Surf Life Saving Australia and Le-Ba Boardriders all contribute resources to the patrols.

Ethan Smith from Surfing NSW said, like all surf events, mitigation measures are of utmost importance to protect surfers.

He said they had not been made aware of any sharks at this stage, but was confident if a sighting was reported, they had procedures in place to ensure their response was quick.

"The first thing is to get everyone out of the water," he said. "Either way, (whether it is a legitimate threat or not), we get them out of the water."

He said they then assess whether its a confirmed sighting and determine whether it is safe for the event to continue.

Skullcandy Oz Grom Open starts today and will run for three days.