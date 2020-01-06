Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Shark tags are expected to pop up across the NSW coast.
Shark tags are expected to pop up across the NSW coast.
News

Shark tags expected along the NSW coast

Rachel Vercoe
6th Jan 2020 9:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

KEEP an eye out next time you're at the beach for shark tags which are expected to leave their carriers and wash up onshore over the coming two weeks.

NSW Department of Primary Industries Fisheries have 12 minipat tags popping up from white and tiger sharks, tagged six months ago along the NSW coast as part of the NSW Government's Shark Management Strategy.

The tags help track the movements of sharks by recording depth and water temperature every three seconds for six months before they come to the surface and relay the data via satellite.

On New Year's Eve one tag came ashore on the Gold Coast at Coolangatta.

If you find one, NSW DPI Fisheries would love to hear from you.

For more information on the NSW Government's Shark Management Strategy, visit sharksmart.nsw.gov.au

NSW DPI Fisheries are asking the public to keep an eye out for shark tags which will be popping up over the next two weeks.
NSW DPI Fisheries are asking the public to keep an eye out for shark tags which will be popping up over the next two weeks.
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        premium_icon Four reasons our crews are heading south to ‘ground zero’

        News Local RFS volunteers have been fighting fires for months yet still they willingly jump in the truck to help their RFS mates

        BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        premium_icon BIG READ: Council’s swift, smart response to the fires

        News Leadership and communication were the focus when almost half the LGA was burned

        How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        premium_icon How Byron’s business boom continues to surprise

        News Multiple business owners in Byron have agreed that the hospitality industry this...

        Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        premium_icon Family business makes splash on the eco-pool scene

        News WITH the severe drought, a current trend has seen people ditching the chlorine and...