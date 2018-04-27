Menu
Six Common Blacktip sharks of more than 2 metres were spotted by DPI aerial surveillance at Tyagarah Beach, Byron Bay this morning. Beaches were evacuated.
No shark surveillance helicopters in the sky today

Cathy Adams
by
27th Apr 2018 10:10 AM

NO SMART drumlines or NSW DPI helicopter surveys will be fin operation between Ballina and Tweed today due to inclement weather conditions.

The DPI posted the information on their Shark Smart site this morning. The site was flooded with posts over the past two days reporting shark sightings off North Coast beaches, chasing bait fish.

Surf Life Saving Far North Coast Duty Officer Jimmy Keough Surf Lifesavers and Lifeguards were still on patrol.

He said Lighthouse Beach at Ballina was closed at Ballina due to dangerous surf conditions.

He said there had been one unconfirmed sighting of a shark this morning about 30 minutes ago. The beach was closed for a short period and lifeguards conducted surveillance via jetski.

Mr Keough said a hazardous surf warning had been issued for the Byron and Tweed coasts.

NSW Police Force and Marine Area Command advised people should consider staying out of the water and avoid walking near surf-exposed areas.

Rock fishers should avoid coastal rock platforms exposed to the ocean and seek a safe location that is sheltered from the surf.

Boaters planning to cross shallow water and ocean bars should consider changing or delaying their voyage.

Boaters already on the water should carry the appropriate safety equipment and wear a lifejacket.

Boaters should remember to log on with their local Marine Rescue radio base, via VHF Radio or the Marine Rescue APP, and consider their safety management plan.

