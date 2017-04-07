Shark surveillance: More eyes in the sky for holidays

HELICOPTER surveillance operations to keep an eye out for sharks on the North Coast will ramp up again tomorrow, providing an extra level of safety to beachgoers ahead of the Easter school holidays.

NSW Minister for Primary Industries, Niall Blair, said helicopter surveillance will occur every day from tomorrow right along the NSW coastline, weather permitting.

"We want to ensure our beaches are as safe as they can be across these school holidays," Mr Blair said.

"Over the summer our shark spies were very effective at spotting any potential dangers and on 78 occasions, assisted local authorities and NSW Police to evacuate the water.

"We know sharks are part of our natural environment and no single measure can control them, but aerial surveillance provides extra reassurance and can help reduce the risk."

Beachgoers are encouraged to avoid swimming when it is dark or during twilight hours, in murky waters after recent heavy rainfall and flooding, and where possible to avoid areas used by local fishers.

Helicopter surveillance will work alongside our other measures under the $16m Shark Management Strategy, which include our tagging program, SMART drumlines and VR4G listening stations.

Daily helicopter surveillance will conclude at the end of the school holidays on April 25.

For regular updates on shark sightings, please download the NSW SharkSmart app or follow on Twitter.