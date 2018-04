A SHARK has been reported off Tyagarah beach.

The Department of Primary Industries reported the aerial sighting via twitter at SharkSmart.

The two metre bull shark was spotted at Tyagarah, north of Byron Bay, at 9.49am this morning.

With warm autumn weather and school holidays, people are hitting the beach in droves. This section of beach however is unpatrolled, so heed the warnings and stay safe.