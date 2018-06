The abundance of great white sharks in WA waters has reignited the debate about culling.

A WHITE shark has been detected by the Sharpes Beach receiver near Ballina.

SharkSmart, a Twitter account run by the Department of Primary Industries, posted the shark was detected an hour ago.

While there has been no confirmed sighting of the shark, it pays to be mindful of the warnings.

At nearby Flat Rock yesterday, a kitesurfer posted images to social media of a bite mark on the back of his board, complete with shark tooth.