A shark was sighted this afternoon at South Kingscliff.
Shark spotted at popular Tweed Coast beach

Adam Daunt
26th Nov 2020 4:00 PM
A SHARK sighting off the beach at South Kingscliff on Thursday has been confirmed by Surf Lifesaving Far North Coast.

The report was made by a fisherman at 4:03pm, who reported a 2.5 metre shark of an unidentified species in the water.

As a result, the water was cleared, and the area was patrolled by UAV trying to sight the shark.

The beach was reopened at 4:26pm after Kingscliff lifeguards did a sweep of the area and confirmed there were no sightings of the shark in the area.

The public are now allowed back onto the beach at South Kingscliff.

