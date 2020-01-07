Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
Swimmers have been advised to stay out of the water at a popular snorkelling and swimming spot after lifeguards spotted a shark.
News

Shark spotted at popular snorkelling spot

by Erin Smith
7th Jan 2020 2:35 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Lifeguards are advising swimmers and divers to stay out of the water after a shark was spotted near the Tangalooma wrecks off Moreton Island.

A Queensland Surf Lifesaving spokesman said lifeguards checking the area on a jetski spotted what is believed to be a shovel nose shark near the wreaks at about 12.45pm.

He said lifeguards had advised people to stay out of the area.

There is no official patrolled beach on Moreton Island.

Swimmers are asked to inform nearby lifeguards of any further shark sightings.

moreton island safety shark alert ship wrecks snorkling

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man remains in custody over NYE assault on teens

        premium_icon Man remains in custody over NYE assault on teens

        Crime He’s alleged to have sexually assaulted two girls at a party near Casino on December 31.

        • 7th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
        Man allegedly fires shotgun, intimidates neighbours

        premium_icon Man allegedly fires shotgun, intimidates neighbours

        News A 60-year-old has been charged after allegedly firing a shotgun and intimidating...

        Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        premium_icon Taxi driver attacked with knife at Casino

        Crime She said the driver received stitches and was released from hospital

        Middle order 'solid' after rusty start in Lismore carnival

        premium_icon Middle order 'solid' after rusty start in Lismore carnival

        Sport The Under-12s cricket carnival is under way in Lismore