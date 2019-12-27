Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sharpes Beach at Skennars Head has been closed after a shark sighting.
Sharpes Beach at Skennars Head has been closed after a shark sighting. Liana Turner
News

Shark sighting led to closure of Ballina beach

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Dec 2019 11:20 AM

A BALLINA Shire beach has reopened after a shark was sighted off-shore.

Surf Life Saving NSW reported a shark was spotted at Sharpes Beach, Skennars Head, at 9.20am today.

Far North Coast Surf-Lifesaving director Chris Samuels said the life guards who are on duty would have closed the beach once the shark was spotted.

"If there was something sighted, we usually give it 30 minutes before giving it the all clear to reopen the beach," Mr Samuels said.

"We've had a few sightings the last few days, but we've got a lot more life savers and volunteers on duty, so there is higher visibility."

He said the Christmas period had been relatively quiet, with a few minor incidents occurring.

"We've had a few incidents across the coast but nothing too significant," Mr Samuels said.

He encouraged people to continue to swim between the flags and listen to the advice of on-duty life savers.

Just before 11am, the Department of Primary Industries also advised that a 2.55m tiger shark was tagged and released from a smart drumline at South Ballina.

ballina shark sighting sharpes beach skennars head
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        premium_icon ’No gift could ever compare’: Your amazing Christmas stories

        News GRANDMA out of hospital, an IVF baby and a “whole new family” were some of your favourite presents this year.

        Our 24/7 heroes: No rest for hard-working fireys

        premium_icon Our 24/7 heroes: No rest for hard-working fireys

        News Most of us are enjoying a break, but not these dedicated volunteers

        'Vital service': Praise for rescue chopper after crash

        premium_icon 'Vital service': Praise for rescue chopper after crash

        News Patient got to hospital "much quicker" after crash near Kyogle

        PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Fun for everyone at Ballina's Boxing Day races

        News The annual race day is a popular event for families