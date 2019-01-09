Shark sighting closes crowded beach

A shark has been sighted at Byron Bay, the beach will be closed until deemed safe.

SURF life saving NSW advises the beach near the First Sun Holiday Park at Byron Bay has been closed due to a shark sighting.

SLSA spokesman said beaches in Byron Bay are particularly busy at the moment, and beachgoers should obey the direction of life guards.

The beach near the wreck will be closed for approximately half an hour or until the area is deemed safe by life guards.

Drones and jetskis will be deployed to check the shark has moved on from the area.

The spokesman said otherwise, it had been a quite day.