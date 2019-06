ALERT: Surfers planning to have an afternoon paddle

ALERT: Surfers planning to have an afternoon paddle Northern NSW Shark Reports

Dorsal, Northern NSW Shark Reports have released a public shark announcement on their Facebook page for Northern NSW, specifically Sharps Beach.

"DPI advise 1.99m White Shark tagged and released from SMART drumline at SHARPS, East Ballina at 03:39 pm on 16 Jun 2019.”