24°
News

'Shark attack reputation costing us millions'

JASMINE BURKE
| 4th Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:03 AM
Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years.
Great white sharks have been responsible for two fatal attacks on North Coast beaches in recent years. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHARK Shield, the manufacturers of an electrical shark deterrent is urging governments to implement the "innovative" technology in Australia's oceans.

Shark Shield CEO, Lindsay Lyon, addressed the Committee at the Senate Inquiry into Shark Mitigation and Deterrent Measures.

Mr Lyon questioned why Australian governments have not moved forward with Shark Shield to implement its new Ocean Guardian beach barrier solution.

"We are amazed... as to why there has been no interest in commissioning a pilot or test site for Ocean Guardian," Mr Lyon said.

"It is based on scientifically proven deterrent technology that has been on the market for twenty years.

"If our brand as the global shark attack capital of the world affected only 1% of the tourism, the Australian economy is losing $475,000,000 of income annually as a result. This excludes how the world views our environmental track record on managing and / or destroying our oceans," said Lyon.

Shark Shield is seeking the government to move forward with placing an order to implement its new Ocean Guardian beach barrier solution, which has the ability to deter sharks at up to 50 metres (100-metre diameter).

"At this point in time we are not progressing with solutions for the beach barrier community protection, as there clearly appears to be no commercial interest in a solution to protect beaches and the environment," he said at the hearing.

Last week, Shark Shield products were also used on the jet skis at the surfing competition in South Africa, which retrieved Mick Fanning from the water.

"We would hope that both State and Federal Governments would be interested in implementing this solution yesterday," Mr Lyon said.

"We have this opportunity of re-branding Australia as having the safest beaches in the world."

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers environment shark deterrant shark mitigation technology

INFECTED: Northern Rivers flu cases at an all-time high

INFECTED: Northern Rivers flu cases at an all-time high

UP THREE times the amount of confirmed influenza cases from 2016.

Lismore's Food Pantry a saving grace for so many

PANTRY ANGELS: Lismore Uniting Church Food Pantry volunteers Vera Springall and Elaine Goulding turn up every week to assist at the pop-up shop helping Lismore's most vulnerable afford food and groceries.

Food Pantry sells four tonnes of food each month

BOOKS NOT BOOBS: Festival essentials

WRITERS FEST: The literary landscape at Byron Writers Festival.Photo: LynMcCarthy

Trading glitter boobs for lit tits

Local riders to tackle Gobi Desert Cup

DETERMINED: Horsetalk Riding Farm endurance team members Steve Clibborn and Joyce Corbett get their fitness up in preparation for the race.

Endurance ride will see 480km of gruelling terrain for riders

Local Partners

New doggo serving the community

THREE-year-old black Labrador, Rufus is the newest member to serve the community as part of the Richmond LAC.

Riverfront to receive facelift and become gateway

RIVERFRONT UPGRADE: Minister for Regional Development Fiona Nash (second from right) has announced $700,000 towards the beautification of Woodburn's best asset.

Pontoon, jetty, community facilities and even a stage for Woodburn

Mullum Music Fest: Artists coming back ten years later

QUIRKY: Elana Stone, Katie Wighton, Hannah Crofts and Georgia Mooney are folk band All Our Exes Live in Texas.

The festival announced its full line up for 2017

The Teskey Brothers: Soul and Blues with an Aussie flavour

MELBOURNE: Soul band The Teskey Brothers are Sam and Josh Teskey plus Liam Gough (drums) and Brendon Love (bass).

The band's first album is a hit around the country

Cirque Africa in Lismore this weekend

EXOTIC: Highlighted with stunning colourful African costumes, high-energy knuckle-biting acrobatic acts, humorous comedy and vibrant dance routines, every act is teamed with traditional and original modern music.

In a two-hour, one-of-a-kind show

Marco turns up the heat in new reality show

Aussie and international celebrities are bravely stepping into Hell’s Kitchen with chef Marco Pierre White.

Keeping Slim Dusty's legacy alive

DUSTY CROONERS: Peter Denahy was Slim Dusty's last band member and he will be doing vocals.

Slim Dusty's Travelling Country Band is coming to Casino

Be entertained: this week's Northern Rivers gig guide

JIMMY BARNES: Is coming to Lennox Head for a conversation with journalist Matt Condon, as part of the Byron Bay Writers Festival. Barnes' best-selling 2016 memoir Working Class Boy garnered critical acclaim and won best biography at the 2017 Australian Book Industry Awards. At the Lennox Community Centre, 1 Mackney Ln, on Saturday, from 7pm.

Plenty of gigs, shows and performances for everyone.

Let the sunshine in with Hair

CLASSIC: A poster for Hair, the 1979 film by Milos Forman.

Screening tomorrow in Lismore

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

Sold by Nick Russo prior to auction

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Grand Family Home on a Large Block

12 Tristran Parade, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 3 2 Contact Agent

Located on a private and very usable 5,290m2 (1.3 acres) block close to Shearwater Steiner School and only 4 minutes from Mullumbimby, this grand home has been...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

A NEW, MODERN BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 $875,000

Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a level, low maintenance, fenced, pet friendly block of land within walking distance to town. ...

Hidden Sunrise Gem

46 Jacaranda Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $785,000 to...

Sitting behind a private fence is this immaculate home set on a 604m2 low maintenance block with lovely established gardens and a north-east aspect. Perfectly...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Auction, if not...

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city: